Auckland University ordered to pay Siouxsie Wiles more than $200k

Siouxsie Wiles. File photo

The University of Auckland has been ordered to pay scientist Siouxsie Wiles more than $200,000.

The payout - revealed an Employment Court decision on Wednesday - is towards Wiles' legal costs, after a three week hearing in the Employment Court last year.

In that case, the court found the university breached its contractual obligations to protect Wiles as harassment against her intensified during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The microbiologist was a prominent public advocate and commentator as New Zealand officials responded to the outbreak.

In her decision Judge Joanna Holden says the parties were encouraged to agree to costs, but due to the university's response Wiles found it necessary to return to court.