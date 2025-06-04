Luxon's press secretary resigns over allegedly recording sex workers

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

The Prime Minister's deputy chief press secretary has resigned after allegedly recording audio of sessions with Wellington sex workers and taking intimate photos of women in public.

Michael Forbes, a former journalist, has offered an apology for the harm his actions caused to women.

"I want to offer my sincerest apologies to the women I have harmed," he said in a statement.

"In the past, I was in a downward spiral due to unresolved trauma and stress, and when confronted with the impacts of my behaviour a year ago, I sought professional help, which is something I wish I had done much earlier.

"What I failed to do then was make a genuine attempt to apologise. Instead, I tried to move on without offering those I had harmed the acknowledgement, accountability, or amends they deserved. I recognise how wrong that was."

Forbes said he spent the past year "reflecting on how I may have affected these women's sense of safety and ability to go about their lives and work".

"No-one should ever feel violated, unsafe, or disrespected, especially in spaces where they should feel secure, and I am truly sorry for contributing to an environment where women may have felt otherwise," he said.

"The therapy I've received over the past year has helped me to understand the roots of my behaviour and begin addressing the patterns that led to it. This is a long-term commitment to change that I take very seriously.

"I understand that my past actions may have undermined the trust people place in me. So, I have resigned from my job to focus on the work I need to do."

A spokesperson from the prime minister's office says they were informed at 4pm Tuesday.

"The matters were immediately raised with Ministerial Services and the prime minister was informed that evening. The allegations were serious and concerning. They were discussed with the staff member on the evening of June 3 and it was clear their employment was untenable," the spokesperson said.

"It was agreed that the staff member was stood down that evening and they resigned the following morning. Had the staff member not resigned, we expect their employment would have been terminated after a short investigation.

"As this is an employment matter between the individual and Ministerial Services, the Prime Minister will not be able to comment further."