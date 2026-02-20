Trio arrested after suspected gang clash

Police will continue their scene examination today. Photo: RNZ

Police have arrested three men after a serious incident in Christchurch that left four people injured, one critically.

Emergency services were called to a property in Hoani St, in the suburb of Northcote, about 9.30pm on Wednesday.

One person had life-threatening injuries, and another was seriously hurt. The two others had minor or moderate injuries, police said.

The incident was a robbery involving rival gangs Black Power and the Mongrel Mob and shots may have been fired, RNZ has reported.

In a statement this morning, police said the men, aged 19, 31 and 40, have been charged with aggravated wounding and aggravated robbery.

Two were due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today, and the 40-year-old was due to appear in Dunedin.

Canterbury's District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said in a statement this morning that police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

"This was a coordinated effort focused on one clear outcome: holding those responsible to account and protecting our community.

"We will not tolerate this type of offending. If you choose to commit serious violence, we will act swiftly."

Incidents like this understandably concern people, Supt Hill said.

"Please be reassured this was a contained incident and there is no ongoing risk."

Residents could expect to see police at the Hoani St property again today as a scene examination continued.

- Allied Media