Facial recognition: Supermarket trial 'a great starting point'

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith. Photo: RNZ

Some national retail chains are considering whether to deploy their own facial recognition systems, says an industry group.

A new evaluation by the Privacy Commissioner has given a "cautious tick" to the way Foodstuffs has trialled facial recognition in some supermarkets to combat shoplifting and aggression against staff.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says the option of having a centralised system of facial recognition is something he expects officials to consider.

The evaluation said a system that was shared among retailers with a centralised offender dataset or watchlist could be looked at.

"The suggestion is that this may potentially improve the effectiveness of retail use of FRT [facial recognition technology]."

This might be where repeat offenders from other locations were not included on a store's watchlist, it added.

"There are also suggestions that a centralised system could mitigate security risks such as data breaches, based on the assumption that it would be easier to protect than storage systems in individual businesses.".

Such a step would require closer regulatory monitoring and oversight, according to the evaluation.

Goldsmith said he expected a ministerial advisory group to look at the centralised option as well as others raised.

The supermarket trial was a "great starting point", he said.

The evaluation had noted privacy concerns must be carefully safeguarded, and the minister now expected the advisory group to continue to look at this technology "as an option to be used more widely".

Retail NZ signalled that was on the horizon.

It would not name any specific stores, but said other businesses had been watching the Foodstuffs trial and "a number" were investigating facial recognition technology for their own operations "in the near future".

"We know that major retailers, some of the national chains, are certainly looking into it," it said on Wednesday.

Retail NZ chief executive Carolyn Young said it was too early to say anything about the centralised option, as it was still reviewing the commissioner's evaluation.

"Retailers are crying out for proactive solutions that prevent crime and enhance the safety of their staff and customers... alongside other crime prevention tools such as security guards, fog cannons, staff training, body cameras and other technology solutions."

Young heads up a working group of a number of large retailers developing "agreed approaches" to crime prevention, including facial recognition.

Across the Tasman, hardware chain Bunnings has been in a legal tussle over its use of facial recognition, with Australia's privacy watchdog accusing it of breaching thousands of customers' privacy, and the chain recently filing arguments against it.