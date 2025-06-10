Heavy fog disrupts flights at Auckland Airport

Heavy fog blanketed central Auckland this morning. Photo: RNZ

Dozens of domestic flights at Auckland Airport have been delayed or cancelled due to a thick fog enveloping the city.

About 23 flights were delayed and nine have been cancelled this morning.

But the airport said fog restrictions were lifted about 7am.

International flights have not been affected.

The fog was expected to give way to showers and thunderstorms later, NIWA says.

Meanwhile, a flight from Christchurch to Dunedin, set to arrive at 7.40am, and one from Dunedin to Christchurch departing at 8.10am have been cancelled. Foggy conditions have been reported in Canterbury and in Central Otago in the South Island.