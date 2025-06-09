Front gates stolen during peak traffic

A Canterbury man has been arrested after allegedly stolen front gates were discovered "partially attached" to his fence.



Waimakariri/Hurunui police response manager, Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel, said one of the alleged offenders has appeared in court after the burglary on Southbrook Rd.

He said police were called to a residential property on May 27 after the front gates were stolen during the day in front of peak traffic.

"After following lines of enquiry, including CCTV footage, police identified the alleged offender.

"A search warrant was executed at a Christchurch property where police located the stolen gates partially mounted to the front fence.

"The alleged offender was also located at the property and was taken into custody at the scene."

A 41-year-old man appeared in court on May 31 and was remanded in custody. He was due to reappear in Christchurch District Court on June 25.

McDaniel said the Canterbury Rural Tactical Crime Unit then executed a search warrant on June 3 at a Swannanoa address in relation to a number of reported stolen vehicles.

During the search warrant, police located three vehicles that had been reported stolen.

A 30-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene. She is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court at a later date, charged with receiving property.

"We would like to thank the members of the public who provided information in relation to this incident to police," McDaniel said.

"This information is invaluable to our investigations and enabled us to hold the alleged offender to account.

"We thank the public for their continued support and urge anyone to report any suspicious or unlawful behaviour to police."

McDaniel reminded people to call 111 to report a crime happening at the time or to call 105 to report it after the fact. You can also make an anonymous report via Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.