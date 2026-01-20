45 hours of rain on way as northern NZ gets a drenching

It's a wet week for northern New Zealand, some parts of which are predicted to get up to 45 hours of rain from today.

MetService has issued a raft of severe weather advisories as stormy conditions blanket the North Island, and the rain is expected to move on to the South island as well.

The forecaster says a strong and humid easterly flow is bringing the drenching conditions to already-soaked areas.

Auckland is under a heavy rain watch from 9am today until 3am on Thursday. MetService says there's a high chance of it being upgraded to a warning, and periods of heavy rain are expected to increase tomorrow.

Meanwhile, orange heavy rain warnings are in place for Northland for 41 hours and for the Coromandel for 45 hours. MetService says up to 250mm of rain is expected to fall over the Coromandel from today until Thursday morning.

Orange heavy rain warnings are also in place for the Bay of Plenty region, Rotorua and Gisborne from around 12pm tomorrow until 9am on Thursday, with between 180 and 280mm of rain now forecast.

In the South Island, heavy rain watches have been issued for Tasman, Canterbury and Westland between midday tomorrow and Thursday.

Scores of people were without power in Northland on Tuesday morning, and Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell will visit the region later today.

- Allied Media/RNZ