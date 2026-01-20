Tuesday, 20 January 2026

Eight crews battling fire at Christchurch Hospital

    Photo: RNZ
    Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at Christchurch Hospital.

    Fire and Emergency confirmed eight crews are at the hospital after being alerted by an automatic alarm about 12.25pm.

    A fire was found in a power supply room.

    Police said they were at the scene for traffic management, and one lane on Riccarton Avenue had been blocked.

    A St John spokesperson said their assistance was not required at present.

    Health NZ has been approached for comment.

    RNZ