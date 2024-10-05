Police investigate fresh Phillips sighting near Marokopa

Tom Phillips and his three children Jayda, Maverick and Ember. Photo: supplied/NZ Police

Police are conducting fresh enquiries after a reported sighting of Tom Phillips and his children near Marokopa.

"Police are conducting enquiries in the wider Marokopa area today after a reported sighting of Tom Phillips and his three children Ember, Maverick, and Jayda Phillips," Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders said.

"A visible police presence will be in the area while this is ongoing."

The Herald is reporting a group of young pig hunters believe they sighted Phillips and his children in bushland near Marokopa, reporting it to police on Thursday.

Tom Phillips and his three children Jayda, now 11, Maverick, 9, and Ember, 8, have not been seen since 12 December 2021.

In June, police announced an $80,000 reward, along with potential immunity from prosecution for anyone who may have previously assisted Phillips, who now provided information that led to the safe return of the children.

It expired at midnight on 25 June with no sign of the fugitive father or his kids.

On Jayda's 11th birthday in June - the children's mother Cat made an emotional plea for their return in a video posted online by police.

She begged for the public's help to bring her "babies home", saying they were innocent children who did not deserve the situation they were in.

"They do not deserve the life that is being provided to them right now," she said.

"What Thomas is doing is not okay. It is not okay to divide and conquer. It is not okay to isolate and control."

She called Phillips' actions tantamount to child abuse, neglect, abandonment and endangerment.

"My babies deserve better. I'm just a mother standing here in front of the world begging you all to help me bring my babies home."

Cat, who has never shown her face publicly over the situation before, was criticised on social media for the video.

The next night, on 19 June, she posted an unsigned and undated hand-written letter purportedly from Phillips to her apologising for hurtful past actions.

It's understood Phillips had custody of the children when they first disappeared in September 2021, sparking a 17-day search in dense bush surrounding Marokopa.

Police charged Phillips with wasteful deployment of police resources, but he failed to show at Te Kūiti District Court on 12 January 2022.

A Marokopa resident, who did not want to be named, knew Phillips in passing and described him as "very religious" and "different".