Light quake shakes Wellington

News National 0 Comments Photo: Getty Images A magnitude 3.6 earthquake has struck the Wellington region. GeoNet says the light earthquake occurred at 6.14pm and was at a depth of 21km and centred 15km west of Martinborough. By 6.20pm more than 1500 people had reported feeling it. RNZ