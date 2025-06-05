Thursday, 5 June 2025

Light quake shakes Wellington

    1. News
    2. National

    The Hikurangi Subduction Zone is New Zealand's largest fault because of the area that could move...
    Photo: Getty Images
    A magnitude 3.6 earthquake has struck the Wellington region.

    GeoNet says the light earthquake occurred at 6.14pm and was at a depth of 21km and centred 15km west of Martinborough.

    By 6.20pm more than 1500 people had reported feeling it.

    RNZ