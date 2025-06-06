Widespread internet outages in North Island

Widespread internet outages are being felt around the North Island, which telcos are blaming on a Chorus fault.

"We can confirm that there is a Chorus fault impacting broadband services across all telecommunications providers in the Wellington region," internet provider Spark told RNZ in a statement.

"Spark apologises for the inconvenience this is causing customers. We are working with Chorus to ensure this issue is resolved as quickly as possible."

Earlier, Voyager said it had identified an issue affecting "Chorus Wellington UFB (ultrafast broadband) handover".

"This handover services Wellington, Kapiti, Hutt Valley, Palmerston North and through to Napier."

Voyager said Chorus had identified the source of the issue and was working on a fix.

Around 90 percent of connections were believed to be affected.

"We are working with Chorus on a resolution."

Downdetector showed a large spike in outages at Spark, One NZ, Skinny, and 2Degrees among others.

Chorus, Spark, and One NZ earlier said they were looking into the problems.

There were numerous reports on social media of internet outages with businesses in central Wellington left with no internet connections.