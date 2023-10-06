Chris Hipkins comes out of isolation, vows to campaign hard

Labour leader Chris Hipkins leaving isolation in Auckland. Photo: NZ Herald

Labour leader Chris Hipkins says he is feeling much recovered, leaving his Covid-19 isolation after five and a-half days in a hotel in Auckland.

Despite his party's low recent polling, he is optimistic it can be turned around in the final days before the election.

"I certainly think that there's a lot of undecided votes still out in the electorate, so even the pollsters will tell you that it could be up to, you know, 10, 15 percent of people haven't made-up their minds how they're gonna vote.

Hipkins guaranteed he had the energy to turn Labour's fortunes around and said he would campaign hard.

"If you look at the polling immediately before the last election, there was nearly a 10-point difference between what the polls were predicting a couple of days out from the election and what actually happened on election day, so, you know, the last few days the election campaign really matters."

He told reporters he had eaten "pretty much everything" on the hotel menu, and was looking forward to one night at home before the final week of campaigning on the road.

"Well, Covid-19 disrupted everything over the last three years, so I think there's a certain sort of irony in it disrupting the last couple of weeks of the election campaign as well," he said.

"I'm feeling really good. Yeah, I was actually feeling quite a lot better yesterday and sort of been progressively on the mend for a couple of days, knocked me around quite a bit in the first few days but every I think everyone I've spoken to who's had Covid multiple times says every time is different and this time was certainly different from the last one for me as well.

"We're gonna be out there with a vigorous campaign, so you'll see that in the next couple of days."

He didn’t have any reflections on TVNZ’s multi-party debate last night, saying he had chosen to get a decent sleep instead of watching.

- RNZ/NZ Herald