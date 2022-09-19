Christchurch marks Suffrage Day anniversary

It's 129 years since a law was passed in New Zealand, giving all adult women the right to vote.

The anniversary of that major change became known as Suffrage Day.

Around a hundred people gathered at the Kate Sheppard National Memorial this afternoon to mark the day.

Speaker Mayor Lianne Dalziel encouraged everyone to vote in the current local body elections.

She said she believed voting was an absolutely wonderful way to honour Kate Sheppard and the other courageous women and all those who stood with them.

Postal voting for new mayors and local body councillors across the country, got underway over the weekend.

By Geoff Sloan