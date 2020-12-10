Christchurch woman who went missing last week found

Samantha Beyers. Photo: Supplied via Facebook

A 27-year-old Christchurch woman who went missing last week has been found.

Police confirmed Samantha Beyers, known as Sam, has been located after she was reported missing last Wednesday.

Police said earlier this week they and Beyers' family were concerned for her welfare.

A post on the Canterbury Police Facebook page claimed that Beyers, who police said has connections to Invercargill, was found at West Spreydon School in Christchurch.

However, a police spokesperson could not confirm where she was found, saying they had not "been provided any further specific details to share".

"Thanks to everyone who shared our post or helped with information."