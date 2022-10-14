Climate activists repeat motorway protest

The protest group which has disrupted Wellington traffic this week has today been removed off another motorway by police. Photo by RNZ

A Dunedin man at the scene of a motorway protest in Wellington this morning says at least 20 police were called to remove a group of climate activists.

Restore Passenger Rail spokesman James Cockle, of Dunedin, said he was on the scene earlier this morning when about six activists stopped traffic near the Melling Train Station about 8.30am.

Police arrived quickly to remove the activists, Mr Cockle said.

About 13 police cars brought between 20 and 25 officers, he said.

He was surprised at the large numbers.

On Wednesday Mr Cockle was arrested and charged, along with five others, with wilful trespass and criminal nuisance after supergluing his hand to the motorway outside Wellington’s Terrace Tunnel during a similar protest.

He believed those involved in today's action were protesting because they felt it was necessary, despite knowing it was likely they would be removed and processed through the criminal justice system.

‘‘The situation’s become desperate, if we want to save a livable future. It’s the sort of thing people feel they have to do,’’ Mr Cockle said.

There was no significant disruption to traffic, he said.

In a statement today, police confirmed six people were arrested as a result of the protest action near the Melling Train Station.

Charges were being considered, the statement said.

— additional reporting RNZ

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz