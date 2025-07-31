Oil and gas exploration ban repeal passes final reading

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts. Photo: RNZ

The government's repeal of the 2018 oil and gas exploration ban has passed its final reading in Parliament.

The legislation had been set down for Tuesday night, but was delayed after a last-minute amendment to change the rules around liability for the clean-up of decommissioned oil and gas fields.

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts stood in for Resources Minister Shane Jones, saying the ban has pushed power prices up.

"The ban sent a chilling message to the investment community, halting the very exploration that underpins our energy security, and leading directly to the supply constraints and price volatility that we see today."

Labour's Megan Woods said the repeal of the ban was a "very potent symbol of the shambles that this government is when it comes to energy policy," and that Prime Minister Christopher Luxon "is leading a government that is so far out of touch with ordinary New Zealanders and more intent at doing the bidding of multinational oil and gas companies".

The bill passed 68 votes to 54, with all coalition parties in support and the opposition parties opposed.