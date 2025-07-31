Meningococcal vaccine funding for all children under five

People who missed earlier doses could still be protected, potentially benefiting up to 77,000 more children. Photo: Getty Images

Thousands more children will be offered free protection against potentially deadly meningococcal B as Pharmac has decided to expand eligibility for the vaccine.

From September 1, the government's drug-buying agency will fund the Bexsero vaccine for all children aged under five, regardless of whether they started or completed their course before turning one.

This replaced the current catch-up programme which ends on August 31.

Pharmac pharmaceuticals manager Adrienne Martin said under-fives were "the most vulnerable to serious illness from meningococcal disease".

"This decision is about removing barriers.

"We want to ensure that no child misses out on protection just because they couldn't complete their vaccine course in their first year."

The vaccine was already part of the immunisation schedule for babies in their first year of life.

The new criteria means those who missed earlier doses could still be protected, potentially benefiting up to 77,000 more children.

Dr Nick Chamberlain, Health New Zealand's national public health director, said the decision was a significant step forward in protecting children.

"This change brings clarity for the health sector and removes barriers for families, making it easier to complete the vaccine course.

"Health New Zealand will continue working closely with providers to support the rollout and ensure eligible children receive this important protection."

Teenagers and young adults living in shared accommodation (such as boarding schools, halls of residence, military barracks and prisons) continue to be eligible under current rules.