Coalition deal could be signed on Thursday

NZ First leader Winston Peters, National's Christopher Luxon and ACT leader David Seymour. Photo: RNZ

Government talks are now at the point where a deal between National, ACT and New Zealand First could be signed as early as Thursday.

As well as tough negotiations, National leader Chris Luxon may have to contend with the travel disruption caused by low visibility in Wellington in the last few days, in order to get to the capital for the big unveiling.

The three parties trying to form a coalition since the general election on October 14 and special votes result had "done the policy work first and foremost", Luxon said this week.

"All three parties have made trade-offs along the way and that will be revealed when we make our final announcement, from our point of view all parties are getting the major parts of their agenda away."

There were also many areas of overlap, Luxon said, with "all three parties...very determined to grow the economy, make it more productive, make sure that we restore law and order, deliver better public services and strengthen democracy".

Luxon said National shared the two deals with ACT and New Zealand First on Sunday night, another key step in the process.

The leaders of those two parties, David Seymour and Winston Peters respectively, have also been in close communication, meeting and talking on a regular basis.

Deputy PM role

In the last 24 hours, the parties have also agreed how they will work together in Cabinet and how to handle potential disagreements.

The final matter is the allocation of ministerial positions, including deputy prime minister.

Luxon has to make a call on who gets the role of deputy prime minister, between his deputy leader Nicola Willis and the leaders of ACT and New Zealand First.

Seymour yesterday made a public pitch for it, arguing that - as the second largest party - there's a case for ACT to get it. He said the same proportionality argument could be applied to the number of ministerial positions given to his party within the new executive.

Peters has been making general comments to reporters outside the meeting venues through the week about progress of the talks, while noting the ongoing need for confidentiality.

Willis will get the finance portfolio, and that would be another area ACT and New Zealand First will be looking for direct involvement, perhaps through some associate positions.

At this stage many of the senior National Party team remain in Auckland, with no face to face meetings scheduled as yet.

Once an agreement has been reached, the proposed deal will be sent to the party's boards for final approval.

MPs heading to capital

Some of National's top-ranked MPs, including Willis and Chris Bishop, are flying to Wellington this morning in further signs a deal for a new government is near.

Willis told reporters at Auckland Airport discussions were ongoing - but, asked what her departure meant, said: "It means that my work here is done".

"I just want the same thing that everyone in New Zealand wants, which is for us to get on, have some agreements signed, and form a government."

Bishop, a senior MP and member of National's negotiating team, said his departure was not a sign a deal had been done - more a matter of laundry.

"I've run out of clothes, I'm currently wearing Christopher Luxon's shirt," he told a surprised RNZ reporter at the airport.

"He lent me a blue shirt," explained Bishop.

It did not mean a deal had been signed, he insisted, "it just means I've got to go home, I've been away for three and half nights and I was up here for one".

National Party president Sylvia Wood was also seen at Auckland Airport this morning.