Cold snap continues as winter maintains grip

Brisk temperatures and icy cold weather look set to keep a tight grip on much of the country as the last few weeks of winter hit.

But how long is the cold snap set to last?

The end to winter is nearing, with September closing in.

However, MetService said it was not going to warm up any time this week, with cold southeasterlies locking in frosts, snow and icy conditions.

They said the combination of high-pressure and low-pressure systems were driving the southeasterlies.

Low temperatures were forecast for all on Monday and Tuesday, except regions in the far north.

"This squeeze of systems is funnelling cold air up from the south. Eastern regions will have to wait until midweek for the cloud to clear, but elsewhere it's a run of frosty, sunny winter days," MetService meteorologist Devlin Lynden said.

Lynden said the dreary clouds should disappear by Wednesday.

Could be time for your next ski trip?

MetService said some skifields - including Canterbury fields - should expect a snow top-up near the end of the week.

"Cool temperatures and clear skies will make for some primo conditions on the mountains," MetService said.

"Layer up in the mornings, watch for icy roads, enjoy some crisp, sunny afternoons once the midweek clearance arrives...," MetService meteorologist Devlin Lynden added.

The North Island's Desert Road - State Highway 1 - was closed earlier this week because of snow, while Cook Strait passenger ferry sailings were cancelled over the weekend due to strong winds and large swells.