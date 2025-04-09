Comanchero leader arrested over major drug bust

Police say the last member of the Comanchero gang leadership group not facing charges, has now been arrested after two major drug busts.

The gang's national vice-president was charged with importing methamphetamine and cocaine.

Assistant Commissioner, Investigations, Paul Basham said every member of the gang's leadership was now facing serious charges.

"This is a significant milestone and represents years of relentless investigative work to disrupt and hold the Comancheros to account for criminal activity," Basham said.

"There is no doubt that this sustained enforcement activity has had considerable impact on the gang's ability to conduct their offending."

The 36-year-old gang leader appeared in Auckland District Court on Wednesday, charged with importing meth at the Port of Tauranga in December, and for his link to cocaine imported earlier this year.

He also faced a charge of participating in an organised crime group.

"It will be alleged that this man played a significant role in working across transnational organised criminal groups with these importations," Basham said.