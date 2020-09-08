Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Countdown in West Auckland closed for deep clean

    A Countdown supermarket in West Auckland has been closed for deep cleaning after a person with Covid-19 visited the store.

    The New Lynn store inside LynnMall in West Auckland was closed today, according to Countdown's website.

    A person who tested positive for the coronavirus visited the store on Friday, September 4, from 8pm until 8.30pm.

    The store was closed immediately for deep cleaning after Countdown was notified of the visit by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS).

    Public health officials deemed the visit as low risk, Countdown said on its website.

    The same store was closed for deep cleaning just three weeks ago after a person who later tested positive for Covid-19 visited there.

    It was one of four Coutdown sites closed in August following a visit from a customer infected with the virus.

    Meanwhile there are six new cases of Covid-19 today, four of which are in the community and linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship Church "mini-cluster".

    With the new cases and one additional recovered case, New Zealand's total number of active cases is 123. Of those, 43 are imported cases in managed isolation facilities, and 80 are community cases.

