Couple feared losing kids after fight over Lego

Two siblings beat each other up so badly in a fight over Lego that their parents were too scared to take them to hospital for treatment, fearing Oranga Tamariki would uplift them from their home.

The 9 and 15-year-olds were left with "numerous, significant" bruises and injuries across their head, face, and upper limbs, while the older one had a wound that pierced his chest.

When initially spoken to by police, their mother said the boy had slipped on an exposed nail head.

The couple, who were given permanent name suppression to protect their children’s identities, had been visited by police and Oranga Tamariki staff on February 5. They then took the children to hospital for treatment.

It was there that the mother fessed up and said the fight was over Lego. She had been fearful the children would be removed from her again if they were seen injured.

This week, the boys’ mother and her partner appeared in the Hamilton District Court for sentencing on charges of ill-treatment of a child by failing to seek medical attention between February 2 and 3 this year.

Counsel for the young mum, Glen Prentice, told Judge Kiriana Tan that his client played no part in causing the injuries and that she simply "panicked about how it would look".

Her angst peaked due to her dealings with Oranga Tamariki in the past.

However, Oranga Tamariki had investigated this incident and left the children in her care.

Lawyer Kane Bidois, on behalf of the woman’s partner, said the couple have "had issues being parents but are doing their best".

"They want to be active parents and want to do better."

Both counsel urged Judge Tan to adopt a pre-sentence report recommendation of supervision.

Bidois said it would give them the tools to be better parents.

"Based on the mahi that has already been put in, Oranga Tamariki have said they have no concerns and closed their case."

‘Their care is your priority’

Judge Tan said it was clear their inaction "was not an appropriate step to take".

"And things could have been worse for them.

"What needs to be put as a priority is the care for them and not the implications for you."

The mother did not have a criminal history, while her partner only had one minor violence conviction from September this year.

Judge Tan accepted that the pair had reflected on their actions, were remorseful, and were now "taking steps to help to be better parents".

She reminded them that the children relied on them to seek help when needed.

Taking into account that the mother was currently doing anger management and parenting courses, Judge Tan agreed to sentence each to 12 months' supervision.

"The two of you need to do better for your children," she told them as they left the dock.

- Belinda Feek, Open Justice reporter