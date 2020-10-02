The Covid-19 puzzle: Rubbish bin possible infection point

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

That means the total number of cases in the country remains 1492.

No one is in hospital with the virus. It comes after one person had been held in isolation on a general ward at Middlemore Hospital for several days.

Ten previously reported cases are now considered to be recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 43, director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said.

Of those, 32 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 11 are community cases.

Yesterday laboratories processed 4403 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 970,641.

"A note that while our case numbers are low, the pandemic continues overseas and is particularly active in many countries that New Zealanders are returning home from.

"As we will continue to see imported cases of Covid-19 it’s timely to highlight our advice to New Zealanders currently overseas that there are some things they can do to reduce the risk of bringing Covid-19 back with them.

In the 14 days prior to departure, people about to return to New Zealand should consider:

Avoiding going to parties, social gatherings, or crowded places

Avoiding contact with people who have Covid-19 or who have been in contact with cases

Staying home as much as possible to limit exposure to other people

"Doing these things will help reduce the risk of being exposed to Covid-19 then bringing it home with you. People should also be aware of symptoms and get a test if any develop. "

Bin surface possible point of infection

"The first case reported was on September 19 – that person had arrived from Delhi on August 27, and had completed 14 days in managed isolation in a facility in Christchurch and had returned two negative tests. That person then flew, along with others from the managed isolation facility, on a charter flight from Christchurch to Auckland on September 11.

"While we cannot be conclusive, we believe this person was likely infected on the charter flight by a person seated behind them, who had also completed 14 days of managed isolation and returned two negative tests. That person did not have any symptoms but tested positive for Covid-19 on September 23.

"Extensive contact tracing has not revealed any other cases associated with the flight or any of the subsequent movements of these two cases, other than their household contacts.

"Investigations at the managed isolation facility show that the case reported on September 23 was likely exposed to Covid-19 near the end of their stay in managed isolation and was likely incubating the virus at the time of their day 12 test, which was negative.

"While we cannot be certain, our hypothesis is that the virus may have been transmitted to a person (the 23 September result) via the surface of a rubbish bin which was used by another returnee who was likely infectious at the facility (a case from 9 September). This returnee tested positive on day 12 of their stay in managed isolation, however they were likely infectious a few days before testing positive. They tested negative on their day 3 test as they were likely still incubating the virus.

"Public health officials and staff at the Christchurch facility have conducted an extensive investigation, including viewing CCTV footage.

"A rubbish bin has been identified as a common factor.

"This is not dissimilar to the case at the Rydges in Auckland where we believe a maintenance worker may have picked the virus up from a pressing a button on a lift shortly after someone with Covid-19 used it.

"It goes to show how tricky the virus can be and that it can be transmitted via surfaces.

"The Ministry of Health has now updated its Infection Prevention and Control guidance for facilities so that all bins in public areas will now be no-touch and all rubbish must be securely sealed in plastic bags prior to disposal in the bins.

"In conjunction with the team at MBIE responsible for the management of MIFs, we are constantly working to improve on already very high standards of hygiene in our managed facilities.

"There is a regular audit programme for managed isolation facilities.

"We will continue to consider how managed isolation is managed and have regard to the latest science and research around this disease.

"As soon as our initial reported case developed symptoms, they went and got a test despite having tested negative twice in the previous 14 days, and they isolated themselves and their household.

"These actions allowed us to quickly isolate, trace, and test contacts of identified cases, and prevented the virus from spreading further in our communities. These people are to be commended for their quick-thinking, and it is a timely reminder to the rest of us to remain vigilant. Be aware of the symptoms of Covid-19, stay home if you are sick, seek advice about getting tested, and continue to record your movements using the Covid Tracer app. "

New measures for air crew

This morning Health Minister Chris Hipkins announced a new suite of measures for aircrew to come into force next week.

Overseas-based air crew who are laying over in New Zealand will be required to stay in a Government managed isolation facility for as long as they are in the country, to ensure they avoid contact with New Zealanders

hey will be required to wear PPE on flights, in airports and whenever travelling between the airport and their hotel. They will also isolate with other crew members while on overseas layovers.

New Zealand-based crew returning to New Zealand from high-risk locations overseas will be required to self-isolate for at least 48 hours after they return, and until they are assessed as being low risk of having Covid-19.

The new measures are part of a public health response order that will come into effect from 11.59pm this Sunday.

It comes after it emerged yesterday that 12 people in managed isolation had tested positive for Covid-19 - 10 were on the same flight from India on September 26.