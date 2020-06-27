Covid-19: Two new cases at isolation facilities

coronavirus_pink_getty.jpg Photo: Getty Images

Two new cases of Covid-19 have been reported, from people recently returned from overseas and who are in managed isolation facilities.

These cases bring the number of active cases in New Zealand to 16, the Ministry of Health said today. All are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities and there are no cases in the community.

The first case is a man in his 20s who arrived in New Zealand from India on June 22, the ministry said. He has been staying at the Grand Millennium Hotel and tested positive for Covid-19 as part of routine testing around day 3 of his stay in the facility.

The second case is a woman in her 20s who arrived in New Zealand from India on June 18. She has also been staying at the Grand Millennium.

The woman tested negative for Covid-19 on June 23 as part of routine testing. Three days later, she was taken by ambulance to Auckland Hospital emergency department for a different medical issue for a short period before returning to managed isolation. She was tested for Covid-19 as part of her assessment while at the hospital and that test has today returned as positive.

Members of staff were aware that she had returned from overseas to a managed quarantine facility and appropriate protocols were followed, including the use of personal protection equipment.

The Ministry of Health said no members of staff were considered to be close contacts. The patient was cared for in a separate room while in the emergency department. She wore a surgical mask for the duration of her time at Auckland City Hospital and did not need to be admitted.

Members of the public can be assured that Auckland City Hospital is safe for patients, visitors and staff, the Ministry said, and both new cases were being managed and followed up as per usual protocols.

It said the Covid-19 pandemic was still accelerating overseas and new cases were to be expected at the border, which is why New Zealand has strict controls in place.

The 14-day stay in managed isolation or quarantine ensures that returnees are managed with appropriate public health protocols and isolated from other New Zealanders while they may be incubating the virus.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the woman's person’s initial negative test result was not unexpected as it is possible she was in the early stages of incubating the disease at her initial test.

“What this case highlights is the importance of 14 days spent in managed isolation or quarantine together with daily symptom checks," he said.

“Even with all returnees being tested twice during their stay in managed isolation, we continue to do a daily check for symptoms consistent with Covid-19 as part of our broader programme, which includes strict protocols in our managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

“The addition of testing is providing us with an extra level of assurance that we can identify people in managed isolation who have Covid-19 and, if they do, they can then be managed appropriately. So saying, the protocols in place at managed isolation facilities are based on the assumption that people may have Covid-19 until they complete their isolation period.”

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is now 1172.

Yesterday laboratories completed 9178 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 387,435. This includes testing at managed isolation facilities and community-based testing throughout New Zealand.

Of the 2,159 people who left managed isolation facilities between June 9 and June 16, 1228 people have been contacted and have tested negative for Covid-19; 800 of those were tested before leaving managed isolation and the remaining 428 were tested after departure from the facility.

Some 367 people have been referred for a test which the Health Ministry do not yet have a result for.

There are 427 people who we have repeatedly tried to make contact with, including via text and via phone calls. Again, a reminder to anyone who was in a managed isolation facility between June 9 and 16 who has not yet spoken with Healthline to call the dedicated team on (09) 302-0408.