Covid update: 103 new cases, three in South Island

There are 103 community cases of Covid-19 being reported today including three cases in the South Island.

The Ministry of Health confirmed in its daily update there were new cases to report in Northland (2), Auckland (86), Waikato (9), Bay of Plenty (3), Lakes (1), Canterbury (2).

The MoH reported a new case was confirmed in Nelson-Tasman but would be added to the official tally in tomorrow's numbers.

It has known links to other cases.

The two cases in Christchurch today are both in a managed isolation facility and both are household members of existing cases.

Today, there are 86 new cases being reported in Auckland.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 2,751 people to isolate at home, including 686 cases.

Further testing has been undertaken at Aria Park Retirement Village in Epsom after a staff member tested positive.

There have been no further cases reported at the village.

There are nine new cases to report in Waikato today. Six are in Te Kūiti, one in Hamilton, one in Tokoroa, and one in Ōtorohanga.

One has been linked and investigations are pending for the remaining cases.

There are three new cases in Bay of Plenty – all in the Tauranga area.

So far, two of these cases have been linked to previously reported cases; investigations are ongoing to identify links for the remaining case.

There is one new case to report in the Lakes DHB region, based in Rotorua and linked to the existing cluster.

A Covid-19 community case in Eltham, Taranaki, reported late last night will be added to the tally tomorrow.

The case is not linked to any of the previously reported cases in New Plymouth or Waitara and is currently isolating at home.

There are 61 people with Covid-19 in hospital, of these three are in ICU or HDU.

Yesterday 2698 first doses and 8446 second doses of the vaccine were administered.

To date, 94% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 89% are fully vaccinated.