Covid update: 160 new cases, one in Canterbury

There are 160 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today, 151 in Auckland, 7 in Waikato, 1 in Northland, 1 in Canterbury.

The Ministry of Health revealed the record-high daily case numbers in a press release this afternoon.

"The case numbers reported today are a reminder of the infectiousness of Covid-19, and particularly the Delta variant, and the importance of vaccination as the best protection. The rise in case numbers is not unexpected and is line with modelling to date."

There are now 3205 cases in the current community outbreak.

There are 47 cases in hospital, ten more than reported yesterday, the average age is 45. There are two cases in ICU or HDU.

Yesterday, several vaccines milestones were reached with 91 per cent of people over 30 having had, or booked, their first dose. Counties Manukau is now about 7000 doses short of reaching 90 per cent coverage for first doses, meaning all three Auckland DHBs should cross this threshold in the next few days.

People are urged to closely monitor the Ministry’s locations of interest webpage, which is updated regularly.

As at 10am, 65 of today’s cases are linked - including 38 household contacts and 95 remain under investigation.

One Auckland case has been reclassified as ‘under investigation’ therefore, the net increase in total community cases is 159 cases.

There is one new case to report in Christchurch today.

The case recently travelled into New Zealand from overseas. They had multiple negative tests in MIQ in Auckland including a Day 12 test, before being released and travelling to Christchurch. They have reported as being full vaccinated. On Thursday, they had a further test, which returned a positive result last night.

The person is now self-isolating in Christchurch, pending further tests to determine the source of infection and whether it is acute or historical.

"Because there are cases in Canterbury, it is important that anyone, especially those in Christchurch, with any symptoms, no matter how mild, are asked to please get tested. Those in Canterbury are also reminded to get vaccinated today if they have not already."

Yesterday across Canterbury, nearly 8000 vaccinations were administered. More than 90 per cent of the region’s eligible population has now had their first dose.

Yesterday 42,755 doses of the vaccine were administered, 10,995 were first doses, 31,760 were second doses.

The Ministry reports 88% of the eligible population has had at least one dose and 74% have had both.

Four household contacts have now been identified for the person who was reported as testing positive for Covid-19 in Tonga yesterday, after travelling to Tonga from Christchurch on Wednesday 27 October.

The case returned a negative pre-departure test before leaving New Zealand. They are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

The household contacts include two people who remain in Christchurch, and two people who travelled from Christchurch to Wellington on Tuesday 26 October. All contacts have been contacted by public health officials, been told to self-isolate and get tested.

The Ministry, along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, continues to work with officials in Tonga.

The focus today in Auckland remains on testing in areas identified as having higher positivity rates, where the risk of unidentified cases is higher.

Public health staff are asking people in the suburbs of Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Henderson and Manurewa with symptoms to get tested – no matter how mild their symptoms may be. The advice is the same even if people are vaccinated.

Following further testing at Edmonton Meadows retirement village in Henderson, an additional seven residents and one staff member have been confirmed as having Covid-19 – bringing the total number of cases at the home to nine.

It’s important to note there are high levels of vaccination among residents of the home, and all staff are fully vaccinated.

All staff and residents have now been tested and will also receive day 5 and day 12 testing.

Auckland Regional Public Health staff are supporting the residents and staff at the privately-owned facility.

At this stage, only one positive staff member has been required to stand down.

The retirement village has been operating under alert level 3 guidelines for visitors, meaning people have only been able to visit the village on compassionate grounds.

There are seven new cases in Waikato. Two of these cases – both in Kāwhia – were reported in yesterday’s 1pm update but have been added to today’s official case numbers.

Of the five new cases, three are from Hamilton, one is from the Te Awamutu/Kihikihi area, and one from Ōtorohanga

Public health investigations have so far determined links for two Hamilton cases and the Te Awamutu/Kihikihi case. Investigations are continuing today to establish further links for the remaining four.

All are in isolation with public health oversight.

There were 3270 tests processed throughout Waikato yesterday and 3725 vaccinations were given.

There have been four new cases over the past 24 hours in Northland.

"However, today we are officially reporting just one of these cases, as one was recorded in yesterday’s numbers, initially as an Auckland case and subsequently reclassified as a Northland case, and a further two have been reported to the Ministry after 9am today. Those two will be officially added to the tally tomorrow.

"The four individuals are in the same household in southern Kaipara. Investigations are continuing to determine further details and potential links."