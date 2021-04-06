Covid update: 17 new cases in MIQ

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community today - but 17 cases have been detected in MIQ during the past two days.

Twelve of the 17 new cases involve travellers from India via the UAE, arriving here between March 30 and April 3.

Two travelled from England, one from the US, one from Ethiopia and one from the Philippines.

Officials released the information shortly after 1pm, just hours before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to release details of the much-anticipated travel bubble with Australia. She is expected to speak about 4pm, after today's Cabinet meeting.

The Ministry of Health says today's managed isolation case numbers underscore the value of having in place the day 0/1 testing, with 13 out of the 17 cases identified in this way.

"All people arriving in New Zealand must remain in their rooms until those day 0/1 test results come back," they say in a statement.

The ministry said it was common to see some of the day 0/1 cases reclassified as historical cases, which are not infectious.

"While the number of cases in managed isolation over the last two days is higher than in previous days, the average number of cases per day over the past week remains steady at four. Some of these cases are also contacts of known cases."

In addition to day 0/1 testing, the Government announced in January it was extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands as a measure to further strengthen New Zealand's border response.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is four.

An additional four people have now recovered, and the total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 74.

NZ's total number of confirmed cases is 2168.

This year there have been 43 historical cases, out of a total of 356 cases.

Transtasman bubble announcement today

Today's update comes as the Government is poised to give a transtasman travel bubble the go-ahead.

It will mean anyone travelling from Australia will not have to carry out the 14-day managed isolation period on arrival.

It is understood people will not be required to be vaccinated against Covid to be able to fly to or from New Zealand.

Air New Zealand is already planning to operate quarantine-free flights from as early as next Monday, April 12, from Auckland to Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

That date is not necessarily what Cabinet ministers will decide on.

There is, however, an expectation that the bubble will start before the end of the month.

Despite all that, anyone planning a trip across the Tasman - on either side - will get a "flyer beware" warning.