Covid update: 3764 new cases, 24 deaths

Photo: Getty Images

There have been 3764 new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand over the past week and 24 further deaths.

Of the new cases, 1844 were reinfections - close to half.

Some 119 people are in hospital, and three in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of cases has dropped to 535.

Five deaths were reported in Auckland, six from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Hawke's Bay, one from the Wellington region, three from Nelson-Marlborough, three from Canterbury, one from West Coast and three from Southern.

Last week saw 4332 new cases reported and 13 further deaths.