Covid update: Three new cases in MIQ

There are no new cases in the community to report today.

There are three new positive cases of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation since the Ministry of Health's statement yesterday.

One case flew from India, testing positive on day 17, and is a contact of a person who tested positive on April 7.

One of the positive cases flew from Jordan and was symptomatic on arrival. The third case tested positive on day 3 and their travel history is still being investigated.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one.

Four previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 80.

Two previously reported cases have been reclassified as not cases. One of these is now deemed historic and considered not infectious. The other case is also deemed historic and was recorded in the person’s country of origin so is not added to New Zealand’s count. These reclassifications mean there is a net change of plus one to today’s total number of confirmed cases, which is 2244.

Since January 1 this year, there have been 49 historical cases, out of a total of 428 cases.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,987,958.

On Wednesday, 5173 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4096 tests processed.

April airport case update

The number of close contacts of the border worker who tested positive on Tuesday has now increased to 31. As signalled yesterday, this is because the person worked three shifts during their infectious period with a number of colleagues. Public health officials have now identified 22 colleagues as close contacts, up from 17 yesterday.

Of the 31 close contacts, 14 have returned negative test results to date.

All close contacts are being communicated with and asked to self-isolate, monitor symptoms and undergo required testing.