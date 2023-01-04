Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Crash deaths take holiday road toll to 20

    Two people have died in a car crash in the Far North overnight, taking the holiday road toll to 20 as the official period ends this morning.

    Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd in Ahipara shortly before midnight.

    A police spokesperson said the car crashed into a tree.

    “Two occupants died at the scene and the third was taken to hospital,” they said.

    “The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.”

    The Christmas/New Year holiday road toll period ended at 6am today.

    The deaths pushed to road toll to 20, the highest in four years.

    NZ Herald