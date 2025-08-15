Crews called out to incidents at Christchurch Airport

Christchurch Airport. File photo: RNZ

Fire crews have responded to separate plane incidents at Christchurch Airport today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) received a report of smoke coming from a Jetstar plane parked at the airport at 1.30pm.

A Fenz spokesperson said all passengers were escorted off the plane without incident.

A Jetstar spokesperson said the flight from Christchurch to Auckland was delayed.

"During the boarding of JQ236 Christchurch to Auckland, the pilots received an indication of a smoke warning. There was no fire or smoke in the aircraft, and our pilots followed process to have engineers inspect the aircraft.

"As a result, a standard disembarkation was conducted and customers experienced a delay of 90 minutes while a replacement aircraft was brought in. We understand this has been a frustrating situation for customers and thank them for their patience. Safety is our number one priority."

About 20 minutes later, a light aircraft made an emergency landing in a paddock just outside the airfield.

Canterbury Aero Club chief executive Jeremy Ford said the two people on board were fine.

"The Canterbury Aero Club Inc have had a very minor aircraft incident today at the airport," he said.

"The pilots on board are fine and uninjured, the aircraft is not damaged. The instructor and pilot handled the incident carefully and correctly. We are currently following all protocols and the correct authorities have been notified."

Firefighters have now left the airport.