Cyclist critical after alleged hit-and-run in Christchurch

Police have arrested a 43-year-old man after an alleged hit-and-run involving a cyclist in Christchurch yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the crash, in which a cyclist was critically injured on Linwood Ave, just before 4pm.

The arrested man will appear in Christchurch District Court today on charges of failing to stop without ascertaining injury, dangerous driving causing injury and driving while disqualified.

Police are also appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Police 105, file number P051898055. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.