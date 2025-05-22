Higher speed limit in Canterbury not fast enough for some

The 110km/h sign for traffic heading north on the Southern Motorway near Curletts Rd. Most vehicles were already doing 120km/h by that stage. Photo: Geoff Sloan

We were cruising down the motorway back towards Christchurch when a black Toyota Landcruiser overtook us in the right lane, travelling about 130kmh.

It was the vehicle we clocked going the fastest, but on our circuit of the motorway from the city to Rolleston and back we saw most were travelling at 120kmh – 10kmh over the new limit.

A 17.7km stretch of the motorway – between the Curletts Rd interchange in Middleton and the Weedons Rd interchange in Rolleston – became the South Island’s first 110kmh state highway last month.

Heading south, some drivers reduced their speed to 110kmh when the limit dropped to 100kmh near Rolleston. Others continued at 120kmh until reaching the 80kmh sign near Hoskyns Rd.

On the return trip, most vehicles accelerated to 120kmh just before or shortly after re-entering the 110kmh zone from Rolleston, then slowed back to 110kmh once the limit dropped to 100kmh.

A Toyota Landcruiser going about 130km/h, passes The Star Media car on the 100km/h section of the motorway heading towards Christchurch from Rolleston. Photo: Geoff Sloan

As vehicles continued into Christchurch, most slowed to about 90kmh after passing the 60kmh sign at the end of the motorway near Barrington St before Brougham St.

After the sign, all motorists eventually slowed to 60kmh over the next 300m of road.

Some motorists eased from 120kmh to 110kmh when merging with traffic from off-ramps or as congestion increased.

Although driving up to 10kmh over the speed limit will not get drivers ticketed by speed cameras, it is still illegal.

But Police road policing manager Inspector Kelly Larsen said police have not encountered any “significant issues” and speeding enforcement measures remained business as usual.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

AA road safety spokesperson Dylan Thomsen said an increase in the speed limit doesn’t mean drivers will increase their speed by the same amount.

“How much people adjust their speed will depend on a number of things like the look-and-feel of the road, what speed vehicles were travelling at before the change and what speed naturally feels right to most people in that environment.”

He said data studies from speed limit changes indicate a 10kmh change in the speed limit will generally see a change of only 3-5kmh in actual driving speeds.

Rolleston resident Nicholas Grimmer, 30, uses the motorway four times a week to travel to work and was excited by the new limit.

“I love it, I’m a big fan. My only worry is that people who are not confident going 110 are sometimes in the right-hand lane, which is typically the quicker lane,” he said.

Prebbleton resident Lucas McGillivray, 21, said the speed limit change had not affected his commute.

“I think the change is a good thing. Traffic can get pretty bad in the morning, but at the same time, is the difference between 100kmh and 110kmh actually going to do that much?”

– Additional reporting by Matias Gidden