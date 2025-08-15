Family mourns Bay of Plenty hot pools stabbing victim

Police at the scene at Awakeri Hot Springs on Thursday. Photo: Pūkāea

A cousin of a woman fatally stabbed in the Bay of Plenty on Thursday says she was a loving mother, daughter, niece, cousin, aunty and friend.

Emergency services were called to Awakeri Hot Springs Holiday Park around 4.30pm on Thursday after reports of a serious assault.

Despite medical attention, an injured woman died at the scene and a 25-year-old woman was charged with murder.

"You were a strong hardworking lady that done everything to provide the best for your babies. You stood staunch for your family would do anything to make sure we were all good. One of the loyalest (sic) family members i ever knew. Rest in eternal love now my cuzin your with your dad, sister and all our loved ones. Forever in our hearts," said the victim's cousin in a statement provided to RNZ.

Police remained at the holiday park this morning, and the hot pools part of the facility is closed. Campers remain in the campsite.

The executive producer of iwi news provider Pūkāea, Kereama Wright, said local kaumātua led a karakia at the holiday park this morning.

He spoke to relations of the Māori landowners who said they were very upset by yesterday's events.

"For a long time Awakeri hot pools has been a place for whānau to gather for celebrations, for whānau gatherings, for a little bit of reprieve, so to hear this sort of news happening at such a popular site within the region is sad and speaking to some of the people who are camping there, they are definitely shocked and quite disturbed by what happened," he said.

Wright had interviewed campers this morning and said he understood both the victim and the accused had been staying at the campground recently.

"We spoke to a couple of the campers who were present when the incident occurred yesterday and they were visibly shaken and still very upset at what they saw and what they experienced," he said.

The 25-year-old accused appeared in Whakatane District Court this morning charged with murder and was remanded in custody to reappear in early September.