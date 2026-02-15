Serious crash in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Heaton St in Merivale, Christchurch, between Allister Ave and Circuit St.
Police were called at about 5.50pm.
Initial indications are that one person has been seriously injured, police said in a statement.
The road is currently closed, with diversions in place, and people are being asked to avoid the area where possible.
— Allied Media