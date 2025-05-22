Change set to end run of settled weather

Photo: Sophie Barnes via RNZ

New Zealanders should make the most of the good weather over the next couple of days as it is expected to take a turn towards the end of the weekend.

MetService is expecting settled and mostly sunny weather heading into the weekend, thanks to a high-pressure system.

"After some cold nights and frosty mornings recently, temperatures are expected to go up a few notches over the next few days," the forecasting agency said.

Friday morning may begin frosty, or foggy, with some temperatures in Canterbury in low single digits, MetService said.

In the North Island, temperatures are forecast to hit double digits on Friday afternoon and could persist overnight.

There is a chance of showers for the west, especially in the South Island, while the rest of the country should stay mostly clear with sunny skies through the weekend.

"People should enjoy the sunny weather through the weekend while they can, it's great for outdoor activities, but things may change toward the end of the weekend," MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said.

On Sunday, MetService forecasts clouds to increase over the South Island, mostly in the west, as a rain-bearing front approaches from the northwest, possibly bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

"This system brings the potential for severe weather, so we encourage people to keep an eye on the MetService website for updates," Shiviti said.

"By early next week, the front will move north and may bring severe weather to those areas too. Warmer air with this system means nights will likely not be as cold as the new week begins."