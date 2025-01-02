Dame Tariana Turia suffers stroke

Tariana Turia

Te Pāti Māori co-founder and former government minister Dame Tariana Turia has suffered a stroke, her iwi said.

In a social media post, Te Ranga Tupua said she had a stroke earlier this week and was surrounded by the love and support of her whānau.

"She is still with us, but unfortunately hasn't been given much time with us all."

Dame Tariana joined parliament in 1996 as a Labour Party list MP before leaving the party in 2004 over the foreshore and seabed controversy.

She resigned from Parliament and stood again in the Te Tai Hauāuru by-election for the newly formed Te Pāti Māori.

The Māori Party supported the National Party as a minority government in 2008, and Dame Tariana returned to roles as a minister outside of Cabinet.

She retired from parliament in 2014 and became a dame for services as a member of parliament in 2015.