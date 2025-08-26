Dangerous incidents at Christchurch rubbish dumps

EcoDrop transfer station pits can be "extremely dangerous" places. Photo: CCC

Christchurch City Council is worried about the number of people climbing into refuse pits and children getting out of vehicles at rubbish dumps.

The city council’s resource recovery team and site operator, EcoCentral, are urging residents to keep their family and staff safe when using the city's three EcoDrop transfer stations.

Alec McNeil.

Resource recovery manager Dr Alec McNeil said the number of dangerous incidents at the Metro Pl, Parkhouse Rd and Mill Rd stations has been increasing.

There were 116 reports of children being out of vehicles and 28 reports about customers in the pit over the last year.

"This is extremely dangerous as there is heavy machinery operating in the pit at all times and hazardous debris in the area.

"Your safety is our priority, and there’s a few guidelines to follow to protect yourself, your family and our staff."

McNeil said children and pets must remain inside vehicles at all times. The refuse pit should not be entered under any circumstances.

"If you accidentally drop something into the pit, signal the loader operator from a safe distance or locate a staff member and the team will assist."

Fully enclosed footwear must also be worn at all transfer station facilities.

Hazardous items, such as e-waste, batteries, paints, solvents and gas bottles, should be taken to an EcoDrop Resource Recovery Centre, where they can be disposed of free of charge.

McNeil also reminded people to secure their loads and to never ride on a trailer.

New signs have been placed at the stations to highlight safety issues and customers will now receive an information flyer at the weighbridge.

"Transfer stations are busy places with high levels of traffic from both operational vehicles and other vehicles using the facility," McNeil said.

"Please stay alert, be aware of your surroundings, and follow all signage and staff instructions."