Director-general warns about complacency

Ashley Bloomfield.

It was a milestone many had been waiting for, but New Zealanders are being urged not to get complacent after the first day with no new Covid-19 cases since mid-March.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield was cautiously optimistic as he announced the news yesterday, calling the figures encouraging.

He reiterated people should not squander progress by breaking Level 3 restrictions.

"We saw at the weekend that it can be easy to start slackening off. We need to maintain discipline, continue pushing on and sustain the advantage we have fought so hard for."

It would be unclear until later this week if the shift from Level 4 to Level 3 had led to increased spread of the virus.

Dr Bloomfield hinted again at a possible regional approach to shifting alert levels.

Once the epicentre of the virus’ spread in New Zealand, the South yesterday recorded 16 days with no new cases.

The region’s total remains 216, with nine active cases, 205 now recovered and two dead.

A "single national approach" remained under Level 3, but Dr Bloomfield said: "The advantage for those regional bubbles would be if they allowed inter-regional travel in particular, but otherwise it might allow some wider commerce, retail and so on in those bubbles.

"Regional differentiation may play a role in the future, but not at this point."

What exactly will be allowed at Level 2 is expected to be announced later this week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday said, "theoretically" the country could move to Level 2 as early as next Wednesday if Cabinet signed it off on Monday.

A major consideration was whether domestic travel would be allowed at Level 2.

Ms Ardern urged people to "stay the course", saying people jeopardised a move to Level 2 by breaking the rules last weekend.

