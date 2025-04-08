Diverted flight grounded for night

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An Air New Zealand flight from Blenheim to Auckland has been grounded overnight at New Plymouth.
Fire and Emergency and St John Ambulance have confirmed they are responding but could not provide details.
A passenger said she could smell fuel coming through the air vents, and that the plane was offloaded while safety crews investigate.
She said flights are being organised for passengers for the morning.
Air New Zealand has been approached for comment.