DNA find could lead to man who attacked women

Potential crime-solving DNA has been taken by police in their hunt for the man who tried to abduct one, and possibly two, women in October.

The DNA was found after a scientific examination of one of the victim’s clothing.

The first attempted abduction happened when the man approached a jogger on Kotare St, Fendalton, about 6.20am on October 3, and tried to drag her away.

Police released this CCTV image of the suspect. Image: NZ Police

He fled when a passing motorist intervened.

It is believed the same man struck again about 30 minutes later when he accosted another woman at the intersection of Clyde and Fendalton Rds.

Despite appeals to the public and the release of security camera footage of the suspect, his identity remains a secret.

Damon Wells. Photo: Supplied

But Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells confirmed to The Star this week police have a DNA sample that could one day potentially identify the offender.

It has already been run through the police database, but no matches have been found.

That means the offender hasn’t been in trouble with the law previously, or the DNA simply does not belong to the man who attacked the woman.

But Wells said if the DNA is the man’s and he offends again and is caught, then any DNA sample would match the one they have.

“It could be soon or it could be six years,” said Wells.

Solving cold cases with DNA is not uncommon.

Former national wrestler Devon Charles Bond, 49, was jailed in 2016 for a rape he committed in 1994.

He broke into a Christchurch woman’s home and raped her at knife point.

Police took a DNA sample from him, which matched samples taken from the unsolved rape in 1994.

In December 2014, Bond got into a fight with police outside a bar after a drunken night out.

The offender wanted for the attacks on the women in Fendalton is described as being possibly of Indian descent, of medium build, about 176cm to 179cm tall, with short black hair and a short beard.

He is believed to be between 25 and 33-years-old and was wearing a dark-coloured black or grey vest and dark-coloured track pants, with one trouser leg rolled up towards the knee.