Driver killed in truck crash named

Police have named the driver who died in a crash involving two trucks in Marlborough.

He was Benjamin William Foster, 33, of Blenheim.

The crash happened on State Highway 1, at the small town of Tuamarina, last Thursday.

"Sadly, one of the drivers involved died at the scene," a police spokesman said at the time.

The other was flown to hospital in a serious condition.

They were the sole occupants of the vehicles.

Enquiries into the crash were ongoing, police said today.