Driver who killed woman in Wellington hit-and-run jailed

Jason Tuitama was sentenced in Wellington on Friday. Photo: RNZ

A man who killed a Ministry of Health worker in a hit-and-run near Te Papa in Wellington has been sentenced to four years and four months in prison.

Jason Tuitama, 24, was sentenced in the High Court at Wellington on Friday. He was granted discounts for several factors, including entering a guilty plea.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and three other charges in March.

Justice Andru Isac said during sentencing that Tuitama had slowed for a speed camera and a police checkpoint, but not pedestrians.

Along with a history of driving disqualification, he said that suggested a pattern of behaviour.

His victim, Casidhe Maguire, was survived by her family and two-year-old son.

Tuitama also pleaded guilty to reckless driving causing injury, failing to stop after a crash and driving while exceeding more than 400 milligrams of alcohol.

Tuitama recorded a breath test of 993 micrograms, almost four times the legal limit.

Maguire died in Wellington Regional Hospital in July last year after being taken to the Intensive Care Unit.

In a statement from the Ministry of Health, it described her as a "really special person" and a valued team member who had many good friends.

In the 28-year-old's obituary, her whanau gave their thanks to the staff in Wellington's ICU.