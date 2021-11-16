Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Duncan Garner confirms positive Covid test

    1. News
    2. National

    Duncan Garner confirmed that his son has Covid-19. Photo: NZ Herald
    Duncan Garner. Photo: NZ Herald
    Duncan Garner says he has tested positive for Covid-19.

    The broadcaster confirmed he had received a positive test result last night, Stuff reports.

    He says he is now feeling better and expects to recover completely soon.

    He first revealed he was experiencing symptoms consistent with Covid-19 in a column this week for a business news website.

    The veteran journalist also said his son had tested positive for the virus.

    "A few days ago, I woke up but my body refused to move in any direction. I had a headache, my body was aching like something would break if I moved suddenly, and I had a frog in my throat," Garner wrote in a column for NBR.

    "The next day I was close to being okay, so texted the ex-wife to organise picking up our son Buster for the afternoon. He's asleep, sick, she said. It then made sense," Garner wrote.

    "Everything he was suffering from pointed towards Covid-19. So, we got him tested. Results confirmed Covid. My results are pending but, at the time of writing, all roads appear to lead to Covid-19. I can't taste anything, I'm sweating, I'm feeling hot."

    Garner, who is double-vaccinated, said his 11-year-old son wasn't old enough to get the vaccine, and he urged people to have the jab.

    "Get vaccinated. You're a mug for not doing it," Garner wrote.

     

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter