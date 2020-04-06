Easter Bunny an essential worker: Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the Easter Bunny is an essential worker. Photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has classified the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny as essential workers.

But she says because it's a difficult time and the Easter Bunny might not get everywhere this year.

"You'll be pleased to know that we do consider both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers, but as you can imagine at this time of course they are going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies.

"And so I say to the children of New Zealand if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, then we have to understand that it is a bit difficult at the moment for the Bunny to perhaps get everywhere."

The Prime Minster suggested some lockdown improvisation might be needed.

"But I have a bit of an idea that maybe in lieu of the Bunny being able to make it to you home, maybe you could create your own Easter hunt for all the children in your neighbourhood?

"So if you are one of those homes that's had a teddy in your front window, maybe draw an Easter egg and pop it into your front window and help children in your neighbourhood with their own Easter egg hunt - because the Easter Bunny might not get everywhere this year."