Elderly couple possibly killed by rogue ram

Police at the scene on Anzac Valley Rd in rural Waitākere. Photo: RNZ

Two people found dead at a rural Auckland property are believed to have been killed by a rogue ram.

Stuff is reporting that the pair were a couple in their 80s, and that family member Dean Burrell had said the incident "related to an animal".

The news site said police were investigating whether a rogue ram was involved.

Burrell said the couple were his aunt and her husband, and that they had lived at the property, which they rented, for about eight years.

"Unfortunately they’ve both lost their lives in a tragic accident."

He said they were hobby farmers and kept sheep, cattle and chickens.

"I feel like I was dreaming it. It was a bit of a shock being told what had happened and I just didn't believe it, so I've come down here to support my cousins and the wider family."

They were found by their son, and their deaths were not suspicious.

Burrell said the family had not heard from the pair in a couple of days.

He had been informed of the deaths this morning by his father, after the couple were found.

"They’re good people. They’re over 80. They don’t deserve this."

The New Zealand Herald is reporting that the ram has been shot by police.

Police earlier said they were called to a property on Anzac Valley Rd, in Waitākere, west Auckland, about 7.30am today.

They said the two victims were found dead at the scene

Police were talking to the families of the victims, and a scene examination was under way.

- RNZ/additional reporting ODT Online