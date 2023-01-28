Emergency declared as Auckland floods

Bus passengers evacuate after their bus was stranded on Auckland's Northern motorway. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

A state of emergency was declared in Auckland last night as torrential rain and flooding hit the city — with warnings that a further deluge was possible.

Fire and Emergency said it was dealing with an estimated 1500 calls for help.

Civil Defence Minister Kieran McAnulty announced the state of emergency on Twitter.

"The Mayor of Auckland has declared a state of emergency. NEMA [National Emergency Management Agency] can now provide additional support and resources from other regions. I’m continuing to receive live updates from NEMA, liaising with Auckland based MPs and updating the Prime Minister as needed," Mr McAnulty said.

The news came after a body was found in Wairau Valley on Auckland’s North Shore and floodwaters swamped the city’s homes, blocked motorways and closed the international airport.

Police were notified about 7.25pm after the body was seen by a member of the public, near Target Rd. It was understood the body was found in a culvert.

A warning over the rain in the city was extended to 3am by MetService.

Elsewhere, a slip came down on a house in Auckland’s Remuera and supermarkets flooded as torrential rain caused widespread chaos.

A supermarket in Auckland’s North Shore was flooded. Countdown Mairangi Bay was flooded, with cars trapped in the car park.

Fire and Emergency NZ used jet skis, inflatable rescue craft and kayaks to pluck people to safety across the city.

MetService said 71mm of rain fell between 7pm and 8pm alone in Auckland central, and 178mm fell throughout the day.

Auckland Emergency Management activated its Emergency Co-ordination Centre and said it was prepared to support Auckland’s Emergency Services if needed.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown urged residents affected by flooding to stay safe and take advice from emergency responders.

Auckland Emergency Management last night warned the severe weather across the city was worsening and it was trying to assess what action was needed.

It warned those in flood-prone areas to prepare to evacuate and others to stay home as the torrential rain worsened, saying people should check on friends and neighbours if it was safe.

Civil Defence said people should keep off the roads and out of flood zones: "Do not drive through flood waters."

Last night many downtown Auckland streets were awash with flooding, including Queen and Stanley Sts.

The village of Mairangi Bay was flooded, with water pouring into shops.

Green MP Ricardo Menendez was among those forced to evacuate.

On Wairau Rd a car with a driver in it could be seen drifting down the road after becoming stuck in the water. Vehicles were also seen floating in floodwaters in Sunnynook on Auckland’s North Shore.

Auckland’s northern motorway ground to a halt north of the Auckland Harbour Bridge due to flooding at rush hour, with stranded bus passengers forced to walk to safety.

Others were forced to tackle floodwaters on their way home from the scheduled Elton John concert at Mt Smart Stadium, which was cancelled earlier in the evening due to the torrential rain.

Rising floodwaters left streets and homes swamped in Ranui. Firefighters used ropes to rescue stranded people from swamped homes.

As well as around west Auckland, there was significant flooding on North Shore streets around Milford. Videos and photo show streets swamped with water.

Earlier in the evening, flooding on State Highway One north of the harbour bridge left lanes blocked in both directions between Northcote and Esmonde Rds.

Dramatic footage showed the floodwater washing over motorway barriers into already flooded bus lanes and washing inside packed commuter buses.

The NZDF were part of community rescue efforts in west Auckland with Unimog truck and a four-wheel drive vehicle being used.

A witness near a flooded Camphora Rd in Ranui said the Defence Force had arrived to help with evacuations.

Fenz urged people to only call 111 if life or safety is at risk. They said the volume of calls had caused delays.

"If water is entering property, people should do what they can to lift furniture and possessions, without putting themselves at risk," Fenz said.

About 18 vehicles were trapped between two slips on SH1 about 3km north of the Puhoi Tunnel.

A trapped motorist pleaded for emergency services to rescue him.

"If anyone’s listening can you send some heavy machinery to give us a hand out of here please."

He said the roadside bank collapsed, just missing a car, with "upwards of 50 people" trapped north of the Puhoi Tunnel.

Flooding had also swamped Auckland Airport, and it was knee deep in some areas. Every international flight into Auckland Airport was cancelled, diverted or rescheduled last evening.

Earlier Auckland Airport said it had reduced runway operations after an arriving aircraft damaged runway lighting.

— Additional reporting RNZ, ODT Online