Police at the bus depot on Halsey St after a body was found. Photo: RNZ

A man has been found dead on a bus in central Auckland this morning.

The body of the unresponsive man was found about 5.35am on a bus at the Halsey St depot, police said. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

An investigation is under way to identify the man.

Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and would be referred to the Coroner.