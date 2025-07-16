'Nasty bout of vertigo' leads Collins to hospital stay

Judith Collins. Photo: RNZ

Minister Judith Collins was taken to hospital in an ambulance on Tuesday evening due to a "nasty bout of vertigo".

She was in Wellington Hospital where she remained overnight, but was now recovering at her Wellington home, and said she was "on the mend".

Collins posted on social media on Wednesday evening saying she "found out the hard way" that a "virus followed by several flights" can cause vertigo.

Vertigo is a sensation of spinning, whirling, or dizziness. Other symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, difficulty walking, and loss of balance.

Collins described it on social media as "like seasickness multiplied."

Over the weekend, Collins visited a range of Defence Force bases using a combination of NZ Defence Force and Commercial flights in her capacity as Defence Minister.

Collins thanked the "wonderful, professional care" from Wellington Free Ambulance and Wellington Hospital, and said she was very grateful for the "excellent initial care" from her colleague Dr Shane Reti.

Reti has an office on the same floor as Collins.

Collins will eventually travel back to her Auckland home, and suggested people "don't be alarmed" if they see her "with a little support."