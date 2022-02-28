Monday, 28 February 2022

Environment Minister David Parker tests positive

    Environment Minister David Parker. Photo: RNZ
    Minister for the Environment David Parker has tested positive for Covid-19.

    The Otago-born minister said he tested positive on Sunday and has been isolating at home since.

    He has not been in the Beehive since Monday.

    In a tweet today Parker said: "Just thought I’d let people know I tested positive for Covid on Sunday."

    "Isolating at home. Some minor symptoms but not feeling too bad. Haven’t been in the Beehive since Monday, so fortunately not with other MPs or staff while infectious."

    Parker is the first MP known to have contracted Covid-19.

    Parker (62) is one of the Government's longest-serving MPs, having sat in Parliament since 2002. He's currently Environment Minister, Attorney-General, Revenue Minister, and Minister for Oceans and Fisheries.

    He has previously been Labour's deputy leader and interim leader.

     

    NZ Herald

